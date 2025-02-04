Govt decides to launch Ramadan package 2025 sans Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a plan from the Ministry of National Food Security for Ramadan package, excluding the Utility Stores Corporation.

The exclusion of the utility stores has been made in order to ensure transparency and the provision of quality items to the public at subsidized rates during the holy month.

The premier issued the directives while chairing federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. He said there were plenty of complaints regarding utility stores in previous year.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the commitment to boost the economic growth in the country. He highlighted that the inflation has dropped to nine-year low at 2.4 percent. He commended the efforts of the finance team for tackling the inflation.

The prime minister said Sindh and Balochistan have also approved agriculture tax, adding that all provinces have now fulfilled the requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Pakistan for a $1.2 billion oil facility on deferred payment for one year, emphasizing that this will strengthen the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan.

The prime minister also paid tributes to the security personnel for rendering their lives to eliminate terrorism and ensure peace in the country. He said these sacrifices will always be written in golden words in history.