Loan announced for youth to buy laptops in Pakistan, details inside

ISLAMABAD – The government has expanded the scope of the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme, allowing young people to obtain loans not only for business purposes but also for purchasing laptops.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, adding that an official notification has also been issued in this regard.

The loan for laptops will be available to students aged 18 to 30 who are enrolled in institutions recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He explained that young people wishing to work abroad will also be provided financial assistance. Under this scheme, individuals going abroad for studies can receive loans up to Rs1 million. This amount can be used for training, visa, and travel expenses.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan stated that the government is striving to provide more opportunities for the country’s youth.

So far, the government has distributed loans worth over Rs186 billion have been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme.