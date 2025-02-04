KP government launches special allowance program for widows, orphans and vulnerable families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the launch of a comprehensive plan aimed at providing special allowances for widowed and impoverished women, as well as orphans and children in need. The initiative, which has been carefully planned by the Department of Social Welfare, is set to provide much-needed support to vulnerable groups across the province.

In addition to the allowance program, the government has also decided to organize mass weddings for impoverished couples under state sponsorship. According to sources, the provincial government has prepared a scheme to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 to orphans and children up to the age of 16. Furthermore, 16,000 widowed women over the age of 45 will be provided with special allowances in the form of ration support.

The initiatives have been developed in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and Zakat committees. For the first time, the government will also provide electric wheelchairs to disabled individuals. The scheme will initially be launched for government employees and university students, with 1,500 disabled individuals across the province set to benefit from the electric wheelchairs.

Sources also revealed that the provincial government has planned a program for collective weddings of underprivileged couples, with Rs. 200,000 provided per couple. In addition, the government will cover the cost of the wedding reception, including meals, and will arrange pick-up and drop-off services for the events.

The initiative will be managed through Zakat committees and online applications, with special attention given to the poorest and most vulnerable couples. The government has also mandated Zakat committees to nominate eligible widows and orphans, ensuring that their applications are reviewed as part of the process.

In a related development, the first Senior Citizen Home for elderly residents is being set up in Pichgi, where citizens over the age of 58 will be provided with free meals, evening tea, snacks, and other essential services. Additionally, a Senior Citizens’ Club will be opened soon in Nothia to offer more support and community activities for the elderly.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah, confirmed that these programs for the underprivileged and marginalized sectors are in their final stages of preparation. He emphasized that the government is committed to improving the lives of vulnerable groups, particularly widows, orphans, and disabled individuals, through these targeted welfare initiatives.

These measures reflect the KP government’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for its citizens, especially those facing hardship.