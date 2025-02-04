Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

KP government launches special allowance program for widows, orphans and vulnerable families

Kp Government Launches Special Allowance Program For Widows Orphans And Vulnerable Families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the launch of a comprehensive plan aimed at providing special allowances for widowed and impoverished women, as well as orphans and children in need. The initiative, which has been carefully planned by the Department of Social Welfare, is set to provide much-needed support to vulnerable groups across the province.

In addition to the allowance program, the government has also decided to organize mass weddings for impoverished couples under state sponsorship. According to sources, the provincial government has prepared a scheme to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 to orphans and children up to the age of 16. Furthermore, 16,000 widowed women over the age of 45 will be provided with special allowances in the form of ration support.

The initiatives have been developed in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and Zakat committees. For the first time, the government will also provide electric wheelchairs to disabled individuals. The scheme will initially be launched for government employees and university students, with 1,500 disabled individuals across the province set to benefit from the electric wheelchairs.

Sources also revealed that the provincial government has planned a program for collective weddings of underprivileged couples, with Rs. 200,000 provided per couple. In addition, the government will cover the cost of the wedding reception, including meals, and will arrange pick-up and drop-off services for the events.

The initiative will be managed through Zakat committees and online applications, with special attention given to the poorest and most vulnerable couples. The government has also mandated Zakat committees to nominate eligible widows and orphans, ensuring that their applications are reviewed as part of the process.

In a related development, the first Senior Citizen Home for elderly residents is being set up in Pichgi, where citizens over the age of 58 will be provided with free meals, evening tea, snacks, and other essential services. Additionally, a Senior Citizens’ Club will be opened soon in Nothia to offer more support and community activities for the elderly.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah, confirmed that these programs for the underprivileged and marginalized sectors are in their final stages of preparation. He emphasized that the government is committed to improving the lives of vulnerable groups, particularly widows, orphans, and disabled individuals, through these targeted welfare initiatives.

These measures reflect the KP government’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for its citizens, especially those facing hardship.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 February 2025 Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 286.25 289
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.91 76.61
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.1 747.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.31 38.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.2 908.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.18 157.18
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 304.14 306.89
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search