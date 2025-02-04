No letter from Imran Khan received by Army Chief: Security sources

According to security sources, no letter from the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, has been received by the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, as of yet.

The sources clarified that despite media reports suggesting that Imran Khan had written a letter to the Army Chief, no such letter has reached the General. This statement comes after rumors spread regarding a correspondence from the PTI leader, which was purportedly sent to the Army Chief.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, had recently confirmed that the PTI leader had indeed written a six-point letter to General Munir. According to Chaudhry, the first point raised in the letter addressed alleged fraud in the general elections and the victory of money launderers. The second point concerns the 26th constitutional amendment, the rule of law, and the impact on the judiciary. Furthermore, the letter also referred to the decision in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The fourth point in the letter, according to Faisal Chaudhry, highlighted concerns regarding terrorism-related charges, raids, and shootings against PTI members. The fifth point raised issues related to the functioning of intelligence agencies. Lastly, the letter reportedly contained a request for the Army Chief to reconsider and change certain policies.

Faisal Chaudhry added that if the Army Chief responds to the letter, PTI would welcome it, reaffirming the party’s willingness to engage in dialogue if a response is received.

While the content of the letter has sparked significant media attention, security sources have made it clear that no official communication has yet been delivered to General Asim Munir, leaving questions about the letter’s status and potential outcomes unresolved for now.