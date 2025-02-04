Gold continues gaining streak as prices reach fresh high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak on Tuesday as the prices reached another all-time high in Pakistan amid rising global buying.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jeweller Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,900 to settle at Rs294,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,629, with new rate reaching Rs252,314.

The bullion rates in international market also recorded gains as per ounce price surged by $16 to settle at $2,815.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded upward trend in international market as per tola rate increased by Rs49 to Rs3,314 while 10-gram was traded at Rs3,314 after gaining Rs42.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs200 to settle at highest ever level of Rs292,400 while the prices of 10-gram gold moved up Rs171, with new rates reaching Rs250,685.