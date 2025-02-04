Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold continues gaining streak as prices reach fresh high in Pakistan

Punjab Govt Confirms Gold Reserves In Attock

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak on Tuesday as the prices reached another all-time high in Pakistan amid rising global buying.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jeweller Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,900 to settle at Rs294,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,629, with new rate reaching Rs252,314.

The bullion rates in international market also recorded gains as per ounce price surged by $16 to settle at $2,815.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded upward trend in international market as per tola rate increased by Rs49 to Rs3,314 while 10-gram was traded at Rs3,314 after gaining Rs42.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs200 to settle at highest ever level of Rs292,400 while the prices of 10-gram gold moved up Rs171, with new rates reaching Rs250,685.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 February 2025 Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 286.25 289
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.91 76.61
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.1 747.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.31 38.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.2 908.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.18 157.18
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 304.14 306.89
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
   

