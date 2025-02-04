Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi inter board announces first year exam results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results for the annual examinations of Intermediate Part-I (Commerce Regular, Arts Regular, and Special Candidates) for the year 2024.

Examination Controller Zarina Rashid shared the detailed results, stating that a total of 28,251 candidates registered for the Commerce Regular group exams, with 27,457 candidates appearing in the exams. Out of these, 8,494 candidates passed all seven papers, 4,608 passed six papers, 3,384 passed five papers, 2,631 passed four papers, 2,353 passed three papers, 2,141 passed two papers, and 2,090 candidates passed one paper.

For the Arts Regular group, 10,500 candidates registered, with 9,792 appearing for the exams. Among them, 2,818 candidates passed all six papers, 2,005 passed five papers, 1,532 passed four papers, 1,312 passed three papers, 915 passed two papers, and 714 passed one paper.

In the Special Candidates category, 109 candidates registered and appeared for the exams. Of these, 85 candidates passed all six papers, 13 passed five papers, 7 passed four papers, and 4 passed three papers.

The results have been uploaded on the official website of the board: www.biek.edu.pk. Students can also check their results via the BIEK Android app, available on Google Play Store by searching for “BIEK.” A PDF copy of the results has also been shared with the media through the official WhatsApp group of the board.

Staff Reporter

