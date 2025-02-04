Peca Amendment Act Challenged In Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 have been challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to reports, a petition against amendments to the PECA Act has been filed by citizen Qayyum Khan, requesting the court to declare these amendments null and void.

The petitioner has urged for the formation of a full court to hear the case, arguing that the amendments violate fundamental rights and that Parliament has no authority to legislate against them. He also called for a review of both the amendments and the original PECA Act in the context of fundamental rights, demanding a suspension of rules enacted by an alleged “fake assembly and fake president.”

PECA Amendment Act Challenged in Sindh High Court

Meanwhile, the PECA Amendment Act has also been challenged in the Sindh High Court through a petition filed by Advocate Ibrahim Saifuddin. The petition names the federal government, the Ministry of Information, and the Ministry of IT & Telecom as respondents.

The petition argues that the amendments give authorities power to remove or block content on social media platforms. It also points out that the term “false or fake” has not been defined under Section 2(r) Subsection 1(h) of the amended act.

It further claims that the amendments are an attempt to censor the truth, restricting public access to information about their elected representatives. Under the amendments, the federal government will establish a Social Media Complaint Council, with no defined retirement limit for its members. The act also lacks a clear definition of “fake or false content.”

Additionally, the petition warns that the amendments could be misused to access journalists’ sources, compromising their confidentiality. It calls the amendments a direct attack on freedom of speech and press.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare the PECA Act amendments unconstitutional.