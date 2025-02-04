Housemaid tortures newborn in Lahore, video goes viral

LAHORE – A housemaid in North Cantt area of Lahore brutally tortured a three-month-old baby before stealing valuables and escaping from the house.

CCTV footage revealed the shocking incident, showing the accused, Saima, attempting to suffocate the baby by covering their mouth with a cloth. The footage also captured her physically assaulting the infant.

The accused fled after stealing jewelry and cash worth over Rs250,000. The abuse was discovered through CCTV recordings.

According to SP Cantt Owais Shafiq, the maid was hired three months ago for a monthly salary of Rs26,000. Upon receiving the report, North Cantt police arrived at the scene and registered a case against Saima on the complaint of the affected citizen, Matlub Zafar.

A special team has been formed to arrest the accused, and raids are being conducted. SP Owais Shafiq assured that those involved in child abuse and criminal activities will be brought to justice soon.