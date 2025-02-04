Muneeb Butt shares reasons behind rising divorce rate in society

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt highlighted various reasons behind the increasing divorce rate in society.

During a podcast appearance, he discussed the rising trend of divorces and shared his perspective on the matter.

Muneeb Butt stated that many couples prefer to live separately after marriage, which can lead to problems since both partners come from different family backgrounds.

He emphasized that living with parents helps because they mediate and guide the couple during conflicts, preventing issues from escalating.

He further added that when a couple lives alone, there is no one to intervene or mediate, which can worsen the situation.