Realme 14 Pro Series 5g Set To Make A Statement At Mwc 2025 In Barcelona

Chinese smartphone brand realme is all set to make a significant splash at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. In addition to showcasing its cutting-edge technology, the company will unveil the highly anticipated Realme 14 Pro Series 5G launched in India on January 16.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, realme series includes Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G models, promising enhanced performance and design.

With the slogan “Tech Drives. Style Thrives.”, the company reflects its commitment to blending innovation with style. The brand will offer attendees an immersive experience, showcasing its latest advancements in AI technology, optical imaging, and its revolutionary colour-changing features.

With a dedicated showcase at Hall 3, booth 3B4, Realme is poised to captivate the MWC audience and reinforce its position as a leader in mobile tech innovation. Realme’s participation at MWC will emphasize its innovative approach to mobile technology, including introducing a unique temperature-responsive design for the 14 Pro series, co-created with the renowned Denmark-based design studio Valeur Designers. realme will unveil the new Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC alongside these smartphones, further expanding its audio offerings.

