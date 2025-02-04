Ranipur maid murder case: Victim’s mother reaches settlement with accused

In the murder case of young domestic worker Fatima at a Pir’s mansion in Ranipur, the victim’s mother, Shabnam, has reached a settlement with the accused.

The plaintiff’s lawyer submitted a written settlement statement in court, in which Fatima’s mother requested the release of the accused on bail and the closure of the case.

Following the submission of this statement, the Fourth Additional Sessions Judge adjourned the hearing until February 17.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had transferred the case to the Khairpur Sessions Court.

It is worth noting that in August 2023, a video of Fatima’s death at Pir Asad Shah’s mansion went viral, leading to the arrest of the accused.

A medical report confirmed that Fatima had been subjected to abuse and torture. The accused, including Pir Asad Shah, Hina Shah, Fayaz Shah, and Imtiaz, remain in jail.