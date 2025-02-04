Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ranipur maid murder case: Victim’s mother reaches settlement with accused

Ranipur Maid Murder Case Victims Mother Reaches Settlement With Accused

In the murder case of young domestic worker Fatima at a Pir’s mansion in Ranipur, the victim’s mother, Shabnam, has reached a settlement with the accused.

The plaintiff’s lawyer submitted a written settlement statement in court, in which Fatima’s mother requested the release of the accused on bail and the closure of the case.

Following the submission of this statement, the Fourth Additional Sessions Judge adjourned the hearing until February 17.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had transferred the case to the Khairpur Sessions Court.

It is worth noting that in August 2023, a video of Fatima’s death at Pir Asad Shah’s mansion went viral, leading to the arrest of the accused.

A medical report confirmed that Fatima had been subjected to abuse and torture. The accused, including Pir Asad Shah, Hina Shah, Fayaz Shah, and Imtiaz, remain in jail.

Influential Pir of Ranipur Fayyaz Shah arrested in Fatima murder case

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 February 2025 Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 286.25 289
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.91 76.61
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.1 747.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.31 38.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.2 908.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.18 157.18
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 304.14 306.89
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search