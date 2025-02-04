Posters featuring PM Shehbaz, COAS Munir appeared in Occupied Kashmir

Posters expressing gratitude to Pakistan, featuring images of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as Pakistan prepares to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, “Thank You Pakistan” posters have been put up in various parts of the region under illegal Indian occupation.

The posters feature Pakistan’s green crescent-and-star flag and acknowledge Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris at international forums.

Pakistanis worldwide mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with rallies and events, while Kashmiris continue to resist Indian occupation by displaying such posters.

Through these posters, Kashmiris have reaffirmed their commitment to self-determination and their struggle for freedom from Indian aggression, despite the challenges of such public demonstrations in the occupied region.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was first observed on February 5, 1990, when all Pakistani political leaders unanimously expressed their support for the people of occupied Kashmir.