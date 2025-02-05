Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday

Gold rates in Pakistan remain at record high amid the ongoing rally and the per tola rate of yellow metal stands at Rs294,300 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs252,314 on February 5, 2025 Wednesday.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,408 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,162 and 18-karat gold at 220,425.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 5 Feb 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs294,300
10 Grams Rs252,314

Pakistan Gold prices

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs294,300 Rs252,314
Islamabad Rs294,300 Rs252,314
Lahore Rs294,300 Rs252,314
Multan Rs294,300 Rs252,314
Peshawar Rs294,300 Rs252,314

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

