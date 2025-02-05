Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday

Gold rates in Pakistan remain at record high amid the ongoing rally and the per tola rate of yellow metal stands at Rs294,300 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs252,314 on February 5, 2025 Wednesday.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,408 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,162 and 18-karat gold at 220,425.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 5 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs294,300 10 Grams Rs252,314

