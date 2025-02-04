KP government postpones Matric, Inter exams after Ramazan

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has postponed the annual Matric and Inter exams due to Ramazan.

All educational boards have been directed to reschedule Matric exams after Ramazan, with new dates set for April. Initially planned for March 5, the exams will now begin on April 8.

Chairman Peshawar Board, Nasrullah Khan, confirmed that the provincial government has ordered the exams to be held in April, and an official notification will be issued this week.

Meanwhile, Inter exams in the province have been rescheduled from April 10 to May 7.