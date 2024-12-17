Sindh announces winter vacation for schools

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has announced winter holidays for the schools.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh Education Department, schools across Sindh will be closed from December 21 to December 31.

The notification stated that this decision will apply to all private and public educational institutions.

Earlier, the Punjab government issued a notification for winter holidays for all public and private schools across the province.

It states that the winter break will be observed from December 20, 2024 to January 10, 2025. However, schools will reopen on Jan 13 as there are weekly offs on Jan 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday).

“Consequent upon approval of the Competent Authority, it is hereby notified that Winter Vacation in all Public and Private Schools in the Province of Punjab shall be observed with effect from 20.12.2024 to 10.01.2025. All schools shall re-open on Monday, 13” January 2025 (11.01.2025 & 12.01.2025 being Saturday & Sunday),” reads the notification.