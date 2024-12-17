Punjab notifies winter holidays; schools to reopen on Jan 13

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued a notification for winter holidays for all public and private schools across the province.

It states that the winter break will be observed from December 20, 2024 to January 10, 2025. However, schools will reopen on Jan 13 as there are weekly offs on Jan 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday).

“Consequent upon approval of the Competent Authority, it is hereby notified that Winter Vacation in all Public and Private Schools in the Province of Punjab shall be observed with effect from 20.12.2024 to 10.01.2025. All schools shall re-open on Monday, 13” January 2025 (11.01.2025 & 12.01.2025 being Saturday & Sunday),” read the notification.

However, the restrictions regarding wearing of Face Masks within school premises shall remain intact, it added.

Chief Executive Officers’ (DEAs) concerned have been directed to ensure compliance of the orders regarding winter vacations across the province.