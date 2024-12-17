Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Father, stepmother sentenced to life imprisonment in Sara Sharif murder case

Father Stepmother Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Sara Sharif Murder Case

A UK court on Tuesday sentenced the father and stepmother of British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif to life imprisonment following her death from prolonged and horrific abuse.

Judge John Kavanagh stated that Sara’s abuse occurred in front of the family, with her uncle Faisal Malik also witnessing it. He pointed out that none of the accused showed any remorse, and for six days, they denied any abuse took place.

The judge noted that both the mother, Banish, and father, Irfan, remained silent throughout the trial. Even after serving the minimum sentence, there would be no guarantee of their release. Parole will decide their release after they serve the minimum sentence.

The verdict further clarified that upon release, Banish and Irfan will remain under a lifetime licence. If they violate the terms of their release, they will be sent back to prison for the rest of their lives.

Irfan Sharif and his stepmother, Banish Batool, were found guilty of murdering 10-year-old Sara Sharif. During the trial, Irfan admitted responsibility for the injuries that led to Sara’s death.

Earlier this month, the trial for Sara Sharif’s murder was completed, with the jury set to deliver its verdict. The body of 10-year-old Sara was found in her home on August 10 last year.

The trial, involving Sara’s father, stepmother, and uncle, concluded at Old Bailey Court. The judge instructed the jury to deliver their verdict.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 17 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.6 279.30
EUR Euro 290 292.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348.5 352
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 177.75 180
BHD Bahrain Dinar 734.65 742.65
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.86 1.92
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.85 906.35
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 718.85 727.35
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.99 206.99
SEK Swedish Krona 25.04 25.34
CHF Swiss Franc 311.35 314.15
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search