Father, stepmother sentenced to life imprisonment in Sara Sharif murder case

A UK court on Tuesday sentenced the father and stepmother of British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif to life imprisonment following her death from prolonged and horrific abuse.

Judge John Kavanagh stated that Sara’s abuse occurred in front of the family, with her uncle Faisal Malik also witnessing it. He pointed out that none of the accused showed any remorse, and for six days, they denied any abuse took place.

The judge noted that both the mother, Banish, and father, Irfan, remained silent throughout the trial. Even after serving the minimum sentence, there would be no guarantee of their release. Parole will decide their release after they serve the minimum sentence.

The verdict further clarified that upon release, Banish and Irfan will remain under a lifetime licence. If they violate the terms of their release, they will be sent back to prison for the rest of their lives.

Irfan Sharif and his stepmother, Banish Batool, were found guilty of murdering 10-year-old Sara Sharif. During the trial, Irfan admitted responsibility for the injuries that led to Sara’s death.

Earlier this month, the trial for Sara Sharif’s murder was completed, with the jury set to deliver its verdict. The body of 10-year-old Sara was found in her home on August 10 last year.

The trial, involving Sara’s father, stepmother, and uncle, concluded at Old Bailey Court. The judge instructed the jury to deliver their verdict.