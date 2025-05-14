Css Special Exam 2023 Results Announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS Special Examination 2023.

According to the results issued by FPSC, 519 candidates qualified the written portion of the CSS Special Exam 2023.

Out of these, a total of 141 candidates were declared successful in the final result. Notably, 5 candidates from Balochistan secured positions among the top 10.

The FPSC stated that 4 candidates from Sindh and 1 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also among the top 10. Among the successful candidates, 65 are male and 76 are female.

The overall pass percentage in the CSS Special Exam 2023 stood at 3.20%. Top scorers include Mir Masoor Ali, Zoha Twana, Kinza Ahmed Mughal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Arsalan Khan, Sania, Inzamam Qasim, Murad Khalid, Muhammad Owais Khan, and Zaheer Ahmed.

Other successful candidates include Kainat Shehzadi, Aqib Shaukat, Asma Nisar, Zarlashta Fatima, Shah Muhammad, Maria Zaib Awan, Qamar Abbas, Hafsa Waqar, Kashif Ali, and Zohaib Ahmed.