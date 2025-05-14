PMDC reduces merit by 5pc for MBBS, BDS admissions

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced a 5% reduction in the merit criteria for MBBS and BDS admissions.

According to details, PMDC has approved a one-time 5% merit relaxation for all medical and dental universities.

The decision was made in view of vacant seats in private medical and dental colleges in Sindh and Punjab, and it applies only to the academic year 2024–25.

PMDC clarified that this relaxation will not set a precedent for future admissions. The decision to allow merit amnesty was taken on May 13, 2025, to ensure eligible candidates can fill the vacant seats.