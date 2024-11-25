Educational institutions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi to remain closed on Tuesday as well

ISLAMABAD – All schools and universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will stay closed on Tuesday due to ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In light of the prevailing situation, the decision applies to all educational institutions in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

The International Islamic University, Islamabad, confirmed its closure through an official notification. Similarly, Murree’s Deputy Commissioner announced the closure of all educational institutions in the district on Monday due to the unrest.

In Bahawalpur, Islamia University postponed exams scheduled for today and tomorrow, rescheduling them for December 2 and 3. However, regular classes will continue as planned, according to the university’s spokesperson.