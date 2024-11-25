Punjab Schools Winter Vacations to start on December 20 this year

LAHORE – As winter sets in, students across Punjab are desperately waiting for the upcoming winter holidays, which are slated to start from December 20, 2024 (Friday).

Punjab’s Secretary of Schools, Khalid Nazir Watoo announced that winter holidays for schools across the province will be from December 20 to January 10, 2025, providing students with the 20-day break.

Winter Vacations 2024

The announcement is expected to bring relief to students and families as the winter season sets in, and the break offers a respite from the regular academic schedule.

Schools will remain closed for the entire duration, and no academic activities will be conducted during this period. Parents and students can plan their travel accordingly to prepare for the extended break.