Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Prices – 15 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw dip, and price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs2,300 per tola to Rs341,900. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold saw a decrease of Rs1,972, closing at Rs293,124.

The drop follows a significant gain on Tuesday, when gold prices surged by Rs3,700 per tola to hit Rs344,200.

Today Gold Prices

City Gold (Per Tola) Gold (Per 10 Grams) Karachi Rs341,900 Rs293,124 Lahore Rs341,900 Rs293,124 Islamabad Rs341,900 Rs293,124 Peshawar Rs341,900 Rs293,124 Quetta Rs341,900 Rs293,124 Sialkot Rs341,900 Rs293,124 Hyderabad Rs341,900 Rs293,124 Faisalabad Rs341,900 Rs293,124

On the global front, gold prices also fell, with current rate at $3,235 per ounce — including a $20 premium — marking a $23 decline from the previous day’s rate.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in the local market. One tola of silver held steady at Rs3,482, with no change recorded during the trading session.

Traders attribute the volatility in gold prices to fluctuations in international demand and geopolitical factors that continue to influence investor sentiment worldwide.