1500 Prize Bond Draw 15 May 2025 – Full Winners List and Online Results

LAHORE — All eyes are at Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting as Karachi office of National Savings prepares to hold highly awaited 102 draw for Rs1,500 prize bond today on May 15, 2025.

Bondholders from across the region are eagerly waiting to see if their lucky numbers will bring them life-changing prizes.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Lucky Number 1st Prize 902481 2nd Prize 500006, 516817, 777270

1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Amount 1st Prize Rs 1,500,000 2nd Prize Rs 500,000 3rd Prize Rs 9,300

1500 Prize Bond Full Winners List

The full winners list of Rs1500 Prize Bond will be shared soon after balloting. Stay updated with Daily Pakistan for complete details.

The balloting event will take place in the presence of officials and the public, ensuring transparency and excitement as the winning numbers are revealed. National Savings, operating under the State Bank of Pakistan, offers these prize bonds as a popular investment option, giving investors a chance to win big cash rewards instead of fixed interest.

This draw offers a grand first prize of Rs1,500,000, along with a second prize of Rs500,000 and multiple third prizes of Rs9,300 — making it an event that prize bond holders don’t want to miss.

Winners of the Rs1,500 prize bond will be announced today, and the National Savings Centre will soon publish the full list. Stay tuned as fortunes are made with this thrilling prize bond draw.