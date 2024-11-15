Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rs1500 prize bond draw November 2024 – online results, winners list

MULTAN – The National Savings’ Rawalpind office held the balloting of the Rs1,500 prize bond today, November 15.

The draw number 100 of the prize bond will be held in presence of various officials and public with people possessing the bonds eagerly waiting from the draw results.

The National Savings, which works under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), offers lucrative winning amounts to attract investments in Prize bonds as there are no fixed profits on them.

1500 Prize Bond Latest Prize Amount

Prize                      Amount

1st Prize               Rs1,500,000

2nd Prize             Rs500,000

3rd Prize              Rs9,300

1500 Prize Bond November 2024 Winners List

First Prize         633542

Second Prize    163958, 589006, 881670

The list of the winners of the 1500 prize bond will be updated here as it is released by the National Savings Centre after balloting.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

 

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 15 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

