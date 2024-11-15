Rs1500 prize bond draw November 2024 – online results, winners list

MULTAN – The National Savings’ Rawalpind office held the balloting of the Rs1,500 prize bond today, November 15.

The draw number 100 of the prize bond will be held in presence of various officials and public with people possessing the bonds eagerly waiting from the draw results.

The National Savings, which works under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), offers lucrative winning amounts to attract investments in Prize bonds as there are no fixed profits on them.

1500 Prize Bond Latest Prize Amount

Prize Amount

1st Prize Rs1,500,000

2nd Prize Rs500,000

3rd Prize Rs9,300

1500 Prize Bond November 2024 Winners List

First Prize 633542

Second Prize 163958, 589006, 881670

The list of the winners of the 1500 prize bond will be updated here as it is released by the National Savings Centre after balloting.