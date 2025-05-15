Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 15 May 2025 – USD, Eur, GBP, SAR to Rupee

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows resistance in open currency market on Thursday, with minor variations observed across major foreign currencies.

US Dollar was traded at 282.15 for buying and 283.85 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remained strong, with rates at Rs375.30 (buying) and Rs378.80 (selling), while Euro was quoted at 315.95 and Rs318.70, respectively. Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham were relatively steady, quoted at Rs75.15/Rs75.70 and Rs76.80/Rs77.45, respectively.

In Asian region, Chinese Yuan was available at Rs37.59 for buying and Rs37.99 for selling, the Japanese Yen ranged between Rs1.92 and Rs1.98, and the Indian Rupee moved slightly to Rs3.23 (buying) and Rs3.32 (selling).