Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today 14 May 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR

8:54 am | May 14, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed performance in currency market today, with fluctuations recorded against several major international currencies on May 14, 2025.

According to the latest exchange rates, US Dollar was being bought at 282.1 and sold at Rs283.80, reflecting a stable trend compared to previous sessions. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains one of the strongest performers, trading between Rs371.95 (buying) and Rs375.45 (selling).

Euro (EUR) also maintained position, hovering at Rs313.50 (buying) and Rs316.25 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) stood firm at Rs75.05 / Rs75.65 and Rs76.75 / Rs77.40, respectively.

Asian currencies showed more stability. The Chinese Yuan (CNY) was recorded at Rs37.59 (buying) and Rs37.99 (selling), while the Japanese Yen (JPY) hovered between Rs1.92 and Rs1.98.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling 
US Dollar USD 282.10 283.80
Euro EUR 313.50 316.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.95 375.45
UAE Dirham AED 76.75 77.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.05 75.65
Australian Dollar AUD 182.75 185.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.15 754.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.10 205.50
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.60 919.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 730.20 738.70
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 218.00
Swedish Krona SEK 28.80 29.10
Swiss Franc CHF 336.16 338.96
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
   
