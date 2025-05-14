Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today 14 May 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed performance in currency market today, with fluctuations recorded against several major international currencies on May 14, 2025.

According to the latest exchange rates, US Dollar was being bought at 282.1 and sold at Rs283.80, reflecting a stable trend compared to previous sessions. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains one of the strongest performers, trading between Rs371.95 (buying) and Rs375.45 (selling).

Euro (EUR) also maintained position, hovering at Rs313.50 (buying) and Rs316.25 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) stood firm at Rs75.05 / Rs75.65 and Rs76.75 / Rs77.40, respectively.

Asian currencies showed more stability. The Chinese Yuan (CNY) was recorded at Rs37.59 (buying) and Rs37.99 (selling), while the Japanese Yen (JPY) hovered between Rs1.92 and Rs1.98.