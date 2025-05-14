Trump pushes Pakistan, India to choose Trade over regional Tensions

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump advocated trade diplomacy to secure lasting peace between Pakistan and India, as two nuclear armed nation hold fragile ceasefire after days of major escalation.

In an address at investment forum in Riyadh, Trump revealed how Washington played due role in cooling down tensions between arch-rivals. Referring to the ceasefire as a major diplomatic success, Trump said his approach relied heavily on promoting trade as a tool for peace.

“I encouraged both nations to move away from the threat of conflict and instead focus on economic cooperation,” Trump said. “I told their leaders, ‘Let’s stop thinking about weapons and start thinking about trade. You both create beautiful products—let’s exchange those instead.'”

Trump praised the leadership in both countries, describing them as capable and intelligent, and noted that the hostilities ceased following US involvement. “It all came to a stop, and hopefully, it stays that way,” he added.

He further warned that the situation had been on the verge of spiraling out of control, with the potential to cause massive loss of life.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, acknowledged that while the ceasefire is still delicate, but appreciated US diplomatic efforts were instrumental in reducing recent tensions. He emphasized the importance of continued American engagement, particularly in efforts to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.