8:37 am | May 15, 2025
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw Results Check Online For 15 May 2025 Winners

LAHORE – National Savings Division’s Sialkot office is all set to conduct balloting of 50th draw of Rs100 prize bond today on 15 May 2025, as people are exciting waiting for winners list.

Prize bonds remain a popular investment option in Pakistan, with many hopeful investors eagerly awaiting the quarterly draws for a chance to win lucrative cash rewards. Winners are advised to verify their numbers through official channels to claim their prizes.

Rs100 Bond winners May 2025

Winners  Lucky Numbers 
First prize
Second prize

Rs100 prize bond Winning Amount

NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT  Prize
01 700,000 First Prize
03 200,000 Second Prize Winners
1696 1,000 Third Winners

