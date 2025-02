Rs100 Prize bond Check Draw Results Online – 17 Feb 2025

Balloting of the Rs100 Prize Bond draw is finally here as the winners will be announced today February 17, 2025, Monday at the National Savings Centre in Rawalpindi.

The draw promises a grand prize of Rs0.7 million, and several other lucky winners will also walk away with big prizes. In addition to the grand prize, three winners will each claim Rs200,000 as part of the second prize, while hundreds of third-prize winners will receive Rs1,000 each.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winners 2025

Winners Lucky Numbers First Prize TBA Second Prize TBA

The winners will be announced soon after balloting, stay updated with Daily Pakistan