Champions Trophy 2025: Australian Cricket Team touches down in Pakistan

LAHORE – Australian cricket team members landed in Pakistan ahead of the showdown of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which is slated to start from February 19.

The 14-member Aussie squad includes skipper Steve Smith, coaches, and support staff, who touched down in Lahore after traveling from Colombo via UAE. The remaining 15 players, completing the 17-member squad, are set to arrive later this evening at 8pm.

The visitors will start their campaign on February 22, Saturday where they will face off against England at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, fans are excited for the showdown between these two cricketing powerhouses, with intense competition expected on the field.

Australia Matches in Champions Trophy 2025