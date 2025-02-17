Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Heartbroken American woman Onija Andrew taken into protective custody in UAE

Heartbroken American Woman Onija Andrew Taken Into Protective Custody In Uae

DUBAI – Onijah Andrew Robinson, the viral woman from New York, who traveled to Pakistan to marry a young boy, continues to remain in the limelight as she remained in protective custody in UAE while going back to her homeland.

The mother of two, who was rejected by Karachi lover, has been placed under protective custody in UAE after going missing for several days, reports said.

Robinson arrived in Dubai on February 7, via Emirates flight, and was slared to board another flight, after brief stopover but she entered Dubai on on-arrival visa.

She landed in trouble in Gulf nation as her family, as well as officials in New York, were expecting her arrival, but when she did not reach her destination, American authorities launched a search.

Clips of Onija Robinson roaming UAE roads surfaced and then Robinson’s movements were restricted, and she was taken into protective custody.

For the unversed, the 33-year-old traveled to port city of Karachi last year to marry 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, whom she met on social media, but he rejected her due to family objections.

Robinson refused to return home, staying in a shelter and later being admitted to a psychiatric ward. After her case gained attention, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori helped extend her expired visa and arranged her return to the U.S. Robinson departed from Pakistan.

US woman seeking marriage in Karachi admitted to psychiatric ward

