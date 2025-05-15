Paf Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed Bio And Career Highlights

ISLAMABAD – Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, the new face of the Pakistan Air Force after the Pak-India dogfight, became a national crush for his charm as Pakistanis expressed their admiration for the Air Force spokesperson.

Aurangzeb stands out as one of the senior most officers in the Pakistan Air Force, currently serving as the Director General of Public Relations and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations). With a career spanning over three decades, he has earned a reputation for his strategic insight and leadership.

PAF AVM Aurangzeb

The two-star officer was commissioned in 1992 into General Duty pilot branch, and commanded both fighter squadrons and operational air bases, showcasing his extensive operational experience.

His international service includes leading the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex team as Contingent Commander in Saudi Arabia. His earned his first master’s in Military Arts from Beijing, and another degree in National Security and War Studies from Pakistan’s National Defence University.

Lately, AVM Aurangzeb amassed huge priased during the India–Pakistan conflict, leading media briefings where he highlighted Pakistan Air Force’s swift and effective response, including claims of downing several Indian jets, backed by evidence.

His clear communication, witty remarks and leadership earned widespread recognition and praise across the country as Pakistan-made Indian Rafale jets bit the dust.

Throughout his service, Aurangzeb has been decorated with multiple honors such as the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He is also a recipient of the Golden Eagle Award, given for exceptional flying skills, and holds several other medals recognizing his dedication and achievements.