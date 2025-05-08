Indian Rafale vs Pakistan’s J-10C: Who controls High Ground amid aerial dogfight?

As tensions simmer once again between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, the spotlight turned to their air power capabilities — specifically, Pakistan’s Chengdu J-10C and India’s Dassault Rafale.

People started searching for Indian Rafale, as Indian prized jet was shot down amid major escalation. With both nations investing heavily in modernizing their air forces, analysts are closely watching which jet might dominate in a potential conflict.

J10C vs Rafale

Features J-10C Rafale Origin China France Role 4.5 Generation Multirole Fighter 4.5 Generation Multirole Fighter Engines 1 × WS-10B turbofan 2 × Snecma M88-2 turbofans Thrust (Total) ~27,500 lbs ~34,000 lbs Speed Mach 2.0 Mach 1.8 Combat Range ~1,200 km (without refueling) ~1,850 km (without refueling) Avionics AESA Radar, IRST, Data Link RBE2 AESA Radar, SPECTRA EW suite Weapons PL-15 BVR, PL-10, guided bombs Meteor BVR, MICA, SCALP, Hammer Payload Capacity ~6,000 kg ~9,500 kg Fly-by-Wire Yes Yes Stealth Features Limited RCS reduction Moderate RCS reduction, ECM suite Unit Cost $50million est. ~$75-100million

Combat Power

Pakistan’s J-10C stands out with the PL-15 long-range beyond visual range (BVR) missile, reportedly outranging many of its competitors, including India’s current MICA stock. This gives Pakistan a potential edge in BVR engagements.

India’s Rafale, however, counters with the Meteor missile, widely regarded as the best BVR missile in service today. Combined with the SCALP cruise missile and SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, Rafale brings a lethal punch for deep-strike missions.

J-10C, a product of growing China-Pakistan military ties, is seen as Beijing’s answer to India’s French imports. Rafales, meanwhile, signal India’s diversification away from Russian platforms and its pursuit of a technologically superior edge.

In this comparison, there is no easy winner. As Rafale dominates in longer range, EW capabilities, and strike versatility, J-10C provides excellent BVR capability at a lower cost.