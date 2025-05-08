Six killed as Indian helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand

DELHI – Six passengers were killed after a helicopter crashed in an area of Indian state of Uttarakhan on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ganganani area of Uttarkashi district where all the six, including the pilot, where killed on the spot.

Authorities said a relief and rescue operation has been launched, adding that emergency teams have reached the site.

Indian media reports said the incident took place in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. It involved a helicopter carrying six passengers and its pilot.

Garhwal divisional commissioner told media that rescue teams were mobilised immediately after receiving the reports about helicopter crash.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the State Disaster Response Force and district administration teams are conducting relief work at the site.

“I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident,” Dhami was quoted by Indian media as having said.