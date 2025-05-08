12 Indian Drones destroyed in Pakistani Airspace; 4 Army personnel injured: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s armed forces claimed to have downed 12 Indian drones in recent weeks, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Thursday.

Lt Gen Sharif revealed that the drones, all identified as Israeli-made Heron UAVs, were intercepted and destroyed after violating Pakistan’s airspace. The incidents reportedly occurred over several key locations across the country, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Miano, Chor, and near Karachi.

“Four Pak Army personnel were injured as repeated airspace violations are clear breach of international norms and Pakistan’s sovereignty,” said DG ISPR. “Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully alert and capable of defending our skies.”

Indian Drone Attack on Pakistan

No further details were provided on the timing of each drone interception or the methods used, but the spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan views these actions as provocative and reserved the right to respond appropriately.

India has not yet issued an official response regarding the claims. Heron drone, produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is widely used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and is a key component of India’s aerial surveillance capabilities.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have remained elevated, and this latest development adds a new layer of concern regarding cross-border surveillance and military posturing.

More Updates to Follow….