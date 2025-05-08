Explosions, Gunfire Rock Lahore’s Walton as Pak Army downs Three More Indian Drones

LAHORE – Tensions between Pakistan and India surged dramatically on Thursday noon as explosions and heavy gunfire were reported at Lahore’s strategically important Walton base, amid what Pakistani military officials described as the downing of three more Indian drones.

Panic gripped the residents of Lahore on Thursday morning as multiple explosions followed by heavy gunfire were reported from the Walton military base, a key installation in the provincial city.

Lahore Drone Attack

Breaking: Another drone attack caught on camera in Walton, near Lahore. Loud explosions and firing heard in the area.#IndiaPakistanWar #Sialkot #Lahore pic.twitter.com/9kG08Rhzx1 — Hemant Rawate (@HemantRawate1) May 8, 2025

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with loud blasts shaking nearby neighborhoods and residents fleeing the area in fear. Emergency response teams rushed towards the site, and unverified reports suggest possible casualties.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India, sparking fears of a broader escalation. While there is no immediate confirmation of cross-border involvement, analysts warn that the timing is critical, given the recent military posturing and diplomatic strain between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.