PSL 2025: Babar Azam injured ahead of Peshawar Zalmi’s crucial match against Kings

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam sustained an injury after being hit by a ball during a practice session in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He suffered the injury ahead of his side’s today match against Karachi in Rawalpindi. It is uncertain if Babar Azam will participate in the game.

However, Peshawar Zalmi has not yet officially confirmed whether Babar Azam will be ruled out of the match.

Kings stood at second position on the points table while Zalmi are at fifth place.

Earlier, Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz struck magnificent centuries in Quetta Gladiators’ 109-run triumph over Islamabad United here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in 26th match of the PSL 2025 on Wednesday night.

Quetta Gladiators were propelled to 263-3 in 20 overs – the highest ever team total in HBL PSL history, bettering Multan Sultans 262-3 at the same venue in March 2023. Rossouw and Hasan also became the first pair of batters to score centuries in the same innings in HBL PSL.

The destructive Gladiators duo walked in to bat at 60-2 in the sixth over after opening batter Saud Shakeel (23) and Finn Allen (5) had departed. Rossouw, who brought up his third HBL PSL century, struck 14 fours and six sixes in his 104 off 46 balls, while also stitching a 134-run stand with Hasan in 10.1 overs. His half-century came off 26 balls.

Hasan (100 not out, 45b, 4x4s, 9x6s) on the other hand brought up his second T20 century in dramatic style as he struck Ben Dwarshuis for a boundary on the last ball of Quetta’s innings.

The 22-year-old, who earlier brought up his half-century from 29 balls, clubbed Naseem Shah for three sixes and a four in the penultimate over consigning him for 28 runs. While Rossouw departed in the 16th over, Hasan went onto stitch an unbeaten 69-run stand off 26 balls with Mark Chapman (13, 8b, 2x4s).

Quetta ransacked 160 runs off the last 10 overs, including hitting Mohammad Nawaz for 21 in 12th over and Jason Holder for 20 in the next over.

In turn, Islamabad United were dismissed for 154 all out in 19.3 overs as no.9 batter Imad Wasim (56, 41b, 5x4s, 2x6s) and no.10 Ben Dwarshuis (31, 24b, 1×4, 2x6s) helped their team avoid the biggest loss margin (120 runs) in HBL PSL history.

Islamabad United, who now have five wins from nine matches and face a prospect of must-win last league game against Karachi Kings on Saturday, slipped to 68-8 in nine overs with Mohammad Amir eking out the first three scalps with 19 runs on the board.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2-28), Abrar Ahmed (2-17), Faheem Ashraf (1-40) and Khurram Shahzad (1-41) struck in the middle overs to keep United batters in check before Imad and Dwarshuis stitched a 47-ball 55-run stand for the ninth wicket breaching the 150-run mark.