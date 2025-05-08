Pakistan shoots down 25 Israel-made Indian drones, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani forces have successfully downed 25 Israel-made Indian drones using soft and hard-kill weapons at different locations.

Following India’s cowardly attack on 6/7 May — which resulted in the destruction of 5 advanced aircraft, drones, multiple posts, and the killing of soldiers — India, in a state of panic, is now attacking Pakistan using these Israeli-made Harop drones, the ISPR said.

“This cowardly assault is a sign of India’s desperation and confusion. India has also suffered and continues to suffer significant losses along the Line of Control (LoC). Debris of the Israeli-made Harop drones is being recovered from various areas across Pakistan.”

It said the Pakistan armed forces are giving a crushing response to the enemy and are foiling all of its nefarious intentions.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s armed forces claimed to have downed 12 Indian drones, but the attack killed one and four others were injured, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Thursday.

Lt Gen Sharif revealed that the drones, all identified as Israeli-made Heron UAVs, were intercepted and destroyed after violating Pakistan’s airspace. The incidents reportedly occurred over several key locations across the country, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Miano, Chor, and near Karachi.

“One military personnel martyred while four other were injured as repeated airspace violations are clear breach of international norms and Pakistan’s sovereignty,” said DG ISPR. “Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully alert and capable of defending our skies.”