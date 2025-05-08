How to get real time information about Hajj flights from Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has setup a dedicated helpline to provide information to pilgrims regarding Hajj flights amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India that has disrupted the flight schedule.

The helpline has been established in line with the directive of Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

A spokespersons for the ministry said pilgrims can call the helpline at 051-9216980 to obtain real-time updates and support related to their Hajj travel arrangements.

The helpline, operating under the supervision of Director IT Jameel-ur-Rehman, will provide services 24 hours while there will be two shifts to run it.

In the first shift, he informed that Hafiz Majid will serve as the helpline in-charge and can be reached directly at +92-332-4509868.

In addition, Assistant Director Malik Asad will lead the second shift and can be contacted at +92-321-5365023, he maintained.

The pilgrims said pilgrims are also advised to stay in contact with their respective Haji camps for further coordination.

Meanwhile, authorities have temporarily suspended in Islamabad and Karachi amid ongoing escalation between Pakistan and India.

The Pakistan Airport Authority said that flight operations have been suspended at the Jinnah International Airport and New Islamabad International Airport.

On Thursday morning, multiple air routes within the airspace of Lahore and Sialkot were also temporarily closed for commercial flights.

In the Lahore Flight Information Region, seven air routes were shut down for commercial aircraft, while landing and takeoff operations for commercial planes were suspended at Sialkot Airport.