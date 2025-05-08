Panic in India as Pakistan may hit 8 targets Inside Indian territory

Tensions between Pakistan, and India continue to remain all-time high, and after losing key aircraft including prized Rafale Jet, India braces for massive strikes from Pakistan.

Indian jet bites the dust after IAF launched attacks in the wee hours of Wednesday, calling it retaliation for terror attack in Pahalgam.

After Indian airstrikes in Pakistan, Pakistan civil-military leaders made it clear that action to destroy Indian HQ brigade and taking down jets was not the full extent of their retaliation, and a more decisive response remains on the table. This development has heightened tensions across the region, with Indian media outlets reporting growing concerns over a potential Pakistani counter-offensive.

Journalists and defense analysts sound alarm that Pakistan may be planning precision strikes at multiple locations within Indian territory.

National Security & Strategic Affairs expert and journalist Aditya Raj Kaul claimed that Pakistan could hit Gujarat border region, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, which remain sensitive to cross-border military activity. He suggested that Islamabad might attempt to justify any strikes by claiming they were aimed at alleged Indian-backed militant bases in Balochistan.

Security insiders in Pakistan have confirmed that while the downing of Indian aircraft was a significant step, it was only part of a broader strategic framework being considered. “The real response is yet to come,” a senior official said, hinting that military planners are currently weighing several retaliatory options.

The situation remains volatile as both nations maintain heightened alert levels along the Line of Control and international border. Diplomatic channels appear to be on hold, and international observers have expressed concern over the potential for a broader conflict.