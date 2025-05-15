Summer Vacations 2025 in Punjab to continue till August 29; See full schedule here

LAHORE – Punjab University officially announced the schedule for summer vacations across all its campuses, including those located outside Lahore.

According to the notification issued by varsity administration, the summer break will commence from June 5 and will continue until August 29.

The directive applies uniformly to all teaching departments and campuses affiliated with the university. As per announcement, all departments have been instructed to complete the remaining classes of the 8th semester before the start of the vacations. Additionally, faculty members are expected to ensure that all academic work related to the 9th semester is completed on time.

Summer Holidays 2025

PU admin further clarified that only in very exceptional cases will teachers be allowed to conduct classes during the summer holidays, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the academic calendar.

This early announcement aims to provide clarity and allow students and faculty to plan accordingly. The university has urged all departments to cooperate fully in the timely execution of academic responsibilities before the break.

