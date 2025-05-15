Summer Vacations 2025 in Punjab to continue till August 29; See full schedule here

By News Desk
10:00 am | May 15, 2025
Govt Announces 10 Holidays For These Schools Amid Heatwave Alert

LAHORE – Punjab University officially announced the schedule for summer vacations across all its campuses, including those  located outside Lahore.

According to the notification issued by varsity administration, the summer break will commence from June 5 and will continue until August 29.

The directive applies uniformly to all teaching departments and campuses affiliated with the university. As per announcement, all departments have been instructed to complete the remaining classes of the 8th semester before the start of the vacations. Additionally, faculty members are expected to ensure that all academic work related to the 9th semester is completed on time.

Summer Holidays 2025

PU admin further clarified that only in very exceptional cases will teachers be allowed to conduct classes during the summer holidays, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the academic calendar.

This early announcement aims to provide clarity and allow students and faculty to plan accordingly. The university has urged all departments to cooperate fully in the timely execution of academic responsibilities before the break.

Schools Summer Vacations

Punjab School Education Department also announced summer vacations for all public and private schools, starting from June 1, 2025, and ending on August 9, 2025.

The holidays have been scheduled due to rising temperatures and climate concerns. Authorities may start the break earlier if the heat intensifies further to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Punjab announces summer vacation for schools, colleges from June 1

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now