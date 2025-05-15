Mansha Pasha breaks silence on rumors of separation from Jibran Nasir

KARACHI – Famous Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha has denied the rumors of separation from her husband and social activist Jibran Nasir, calling them baseless.

In a recent podcast, the “Aangan” star clarified that unnecessary speculations arise just because Jibran is seen less often on social media.

She lamented that sSocial media has now become the yardstick to measure relationships, adding that people thought the couple who appears online more often is happier but it is not true.

Pasha said she and Jibran preferred to keep their private life away from public eyes, and that is their personal choice.

“Matters of the home should remain within the home, and that is a priority for both of them,” she said.

In 2021, Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.

The model had made the announcement on Instagram and posted a picture of the wedding ring.

The two were engaged in December 2019.