Real-Time Birth, Death Records now possible with NADRA’s New System

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan moves towards Digital Documentation with NADRA’s new initiative as NADRA launches Digital Birth and Death Registration across Pakistan.

In major step toward digital transformation, NADRA rolled out nationwide Digital Birth and Death Registration System, enabling hospitals and healthcare facilities to directly register life events into the national database.

The initiative is a key component of the Uraan Pakistan program, which aims to integrate technology into governance and support economic advancement. Developed under the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework with technical support from the World Bank, this system marks a significant upgrade in Pakistan’s civil documentation infrastructure.

Through this advanced system, hospitals and health centers across the country will now be able to report births and deaths in real-time, ensuring timely and accurate data is recorded at the national level. This data will also play a vital role in shaping digital identity initiatives and supporting the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP).

The agreements to implement the new system have already been signed with the governments of Sindh and Balochistan, while similar collaborations are expected soon in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a parallel move to facilitate identity access for citizens, NADRA has also launched a public service initiative offering free CNICs to first-time applicants. Individuals applying for their first national identity card can now receive a non-chip CNIC at no cost, with a simplified process ensuring delivery within 15 working days.