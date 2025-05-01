NADRA unveils mobile app for online registration of birth, death and marital status changes

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a mobile app for the online registration of birth, death, and change in marital status.

NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar said that through this app, citizens will be able to register important life events from the comfort of their homes.

He said that the mobile app will first be launched in Punjab, for which biometric verification facilities are being provided in all Union Councils of Punjab.

The chairman said that NADRA One-Window Counters are being established in the Union Councils of Islamabad.

NADRA is a government organization responsible for maintaining citizens’ records and issuing identification documents.

It plays a crucial role in providing secure identity verification through the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), family registration certificates, and biometric data management.

NADRA also supports various government initiatives, including voter registration, e-governance, and social welfare programs. With advancements in technology, NADRA has introduced digital solutions, such as mobile apps and online portals, to make services more accessible and efficient.

Its efforts contribute to national security, digital governance, and public service delivery across Pakistan.