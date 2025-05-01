India likely to strike Pakistan after IPL ends on May 25, claims senior Journalist

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities sounded alarm about the Indian nefarious plan to strike AJK, and now senior journalist shares rare speculation about the possible military action.

Amid widespread statements, TV show host and senior journalist Muhammad Malick claimed that India is likely to carry out a military strike on Pakistan, but only after end of Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, which ends on May 25. Speaking about the discussions he had with key sources in India, Malick stated:

“Today, I spoke with some key personalities in India, and they said that India will definitely carry out an attack—but only after May 25. IPL 2025 is ending on May 25, and since the IPL is a multi-billion rupee project, this reasoning makes sense!”

Malick’s comments come amidst escalating tensions between the two countries, after a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir that killed 26 tourists last week. New Delhi continues to falsely accuse Pakistan of supporting militants responsible for the attack, while Pakistan has strongly denied these allegations, calling them unfounded.

Earlier, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also warned that India may use the Kashmir attack as a “false pretext” for military action. He emphasized that any such aggression would be met with a “decisive response” from Pakistan.