Pakistan’s Jawad beat Indian rival to clinch gold at global bodybuilding championship

DUBAI – Pakistan clinched gold medal with an outstanding performance in the ongoing Global Powerlifting and Bodybuilding International Championship in Dubai.

Pakistan’s Jawad Ahmad, hailing from Sargodha city of Punjab, defeated Indian rival Sandeep Singh to secure the gold medal.

Athletes from India, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Germany, France, South Africa, Mexico, Finland, Italy, the United Kingdom, and other countries participated in this international competition.

After a tough contest, Jawad Ahmad secured first position in both the Master Class and Overall Class.

In the final, Jawad Ahmad defeated Indian athletes after a tough competition and won the gold medal in the bodybuilding category for Pakistan.

India won the silver medal, while Sri Lanka secured third position with the bronze.

Expressing his happiness over his victory, Jawad Ahmad said that winning a gold medal for Pakistan is an honor and a matter of pride for him.