Sindh govt launches People’s Pink Taxi service for women

In a major move toward inclusive and gender-sensitive transportation, the Sindh government has officially launched the People’s Pink Taxi Service, a women-only taxi initiative, along with a general taxi service to modernize the province’s public transport system.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the launch through a social media post on Wednesday, describing it as a historic milestone for Sindh. “Under the leadership of Chairman BBZ, the Transport Department of Sindh proudly launches the People’s Pink and Normal Taxi Service,” he wrote.

Memon called the initiative a transformative step focused on empowering women, ensuring their safety during travel, and promoting sustainable urban mobility. The People’s Pink Taxi Service is specifically designed for female passengers, emphasizing comfort, security, and accessibility.

“This project reflects our government’s commitment to building a modern and inclusive transportation system that offers equal opportunities to all segments of society,” he stated.

The initiative is being seen by the provincial administration as a forward-looking step. It addresses longstanding safety concerns for women in public transport while encouraging broader social and economic participation.