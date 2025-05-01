Leaked documents reveal RAW’s involvement in Pahalgam false flag operation

Leaked documents have surfaced revealing that India’s intelligence agency RAW was allegedly behind a false flag operation at the tourist destination of Pahalgam in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The documents were released by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Kashmiri group that India had initially blamed for the incident. TRF has not only denied involvement but also shared what it claims are internal documents from RAW, detailing the planning and execution of the staged operation.

According to the leaked material, the operation was set to take place in Anantnag district. Media personnel were to be deployed 36 to 48 hours in advance, and field operatives were to be stationed under the pretext of monitoring tourist activity.

The documents also mention that within a few hours of the incident, artificial intelligence systems would be used to generate eyewitness statements. Low-resolution footage would be manipulated to recreate the event visually, while a misinformation campaign would be launched through over 200 social media accounts. This campaign aimed to avoid using a central hashtag in order to make the false narrative appear organic.

The release has sparked questions within India as well. Many are asking how the names of the alleged attackers were made public so quickly after the incident, raising suspicions about the operation’s authenticity.

The leaked documents further suggest that the operation was timed to coincide with a visit by United States Vice President JD Vance, to attract international attention. An alternative control system was reportedly activated in Shopian to support narrative management.

Sources say the Indian government has begun investigating the leak. However, officials have yet to confirm the authenticity of the documents, which do not bear any signatures.