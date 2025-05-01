PM Shehbaz, Chinese envoy discuss regional tensions amid Indian aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss the evolving regional situation, expressing gratitude to China for its consistent support amid growing tensions in South Asia.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, while acknowledging Beijing’s steadfast and principled backing of Pakistan during challenging times.

Referring to the recent phone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, the Prime Minister thanked China for understanding Pakistan’s position on the developments since April 22, 2025, particularly regarding India’s recent actions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his call for credible and transparent international investigations into the incident and expressed appreciation for China’s support in this regard.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance against terrorism, noting that as a frontline state in the global war on terror, Pakistan has sacrificed over 90,000 lives and suffered economic losses exceeding $152 billion to ensure regional and global peace.

However, he cautioned that India’s aggressive posture could distract Pakistan from its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against groups like ISKP, TTP, and BLA, which operate from across the Afghan border.

Commenting on India’s reported decision to use water as a strategic tool, Prime Minister Shehbaz called it “deeply regrettable,” especially given that the Indus Waters Treaty does not permit unilateral withdrawal or manipulation by any party.

The Prime Minister emphasized that a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the only viable path to lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Ambassador Jiang thanked the Prime Minister for his detailed briefing and reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan. He reiterated that Beijing remains committed to working alongside Islamabad to promote peace, development, and regional cooperation in South Asia.