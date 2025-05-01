Pakistan ramps up military drills as tensions increase with India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army continues to hold military exercises with full intensity amid rising tensions with Indian following the Pahalgam incident.

In light of combat strategy, modern weapons are being practically demonstrated during the drills, according to security sources.

Officers and soldiers are showcasing their professional skills to the fullest during the exercises. The purpose of the ongoing military exercises is to give a strong and crushing response to any aggression by the enemy.

Security sources further stated that the Pakistan Army is always fully prepared to deliver a decisive response to any hostile move by the enemy.

The drills, being held across strategically important areas, are also seen as a response to the growing security challenges in the region. Pakistan’s soldiers, who are trained to remain vigilant at all times, are driven by a strong sense of duty and determination to protect the country at all costs.

Earlier, senior military officials said: “Pakistan’s armed forces are prepared for any eventuality”.

“Our soldiers are always ready to make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. The ongoing exercises reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of Pakistan.”

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The press conference comes in response to what Pakistan has called “unprovoked Indian firing” along the Line of Control (LoC) — a serious escalation that has heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

During press briefing, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam attack, warning that such moves threaten regional stability. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would not initiate conflict but would respond strongly if provoked.

He expressed condolences over the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that Pakistan, having suffered from terrorism, deeply understands the pain of such incidents.

Deputy PM turned down India’s accusations linking Pakistan to the attack, describing them as part of a recurring strategy to distract from India’s internal issues, particularly in Kashmir. Dar criticized India’s use of fabricated security threats to deflect attention from its human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and its oppression of the Kashmiri people.

Lt Gen Chaudhry, in his remarks, raised doubts over the geographical feasibility of the attack being linked to Pakistan, pointing out inconsistencies in India’s narrative and stressing that the attack’s location made it unlikely that Pakistan was involved.

ISPR Director General further warned that India was using terrorism to further its political objectives, drawing parallels with previous incidents, such as the 2019 Pulwama attack, where India had similarly accused Pakistan without evidence. He also stated that Pakistan had credible intelligence suggesting that India was continuing to incite violence through its proxies within Pakistan.

Minister also denounced India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international law. He demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack and questioned India’s motives behind the allegations.